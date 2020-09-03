Billy Joe Taylor, 50, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Billy was born Sep. 22, 1969. He was the son of Geraldine Lucille (Adkins) Taylor of McKee and Alvin L. Taylor.
In addition to his parents, Billy is also survived by two children, Ashley Cheyenne Taylor and Dakota Taylor, both of McKee; brothers, Larry Joe Taylor and Alvin Lewis Taylor of McKee and by half siblings, John Wesley Taylor, Anita Pobinson, Hope Mount and Christine King, all of Owenton.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Elizabeth Taylor and by a friend that was also a father figure to him, Leonard Junior Isaacs.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sep. 4 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylor Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com