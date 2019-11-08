Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Bradford Claypool. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Bradford Claypool, 78, a resident of Crittenden, KY, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, KY. Born Wednesday May 12, 1941 in Augusta, KY, he was the son of the late Paul Yelton (Georgia) Claypool and Dorothy Evelyn Baker Thornsbury.

On Nov. 25, 1959, Bobby was united in marriage to the former Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Lea; after almost 55 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on March 16, 2014. He retired in 2017 from Continental Web Press in Richwood, KY. Running around to various flea markets was a favorite pastime, along with rooting on U.K. sports as an avid fan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-60. He was a faithful member of Violet Ridge Church of Christ where he honorably served as a Deacon.

Bobby and his late wife, "Peggy" were influential in raising their children in the nurture and admonition of God's Word; their legacy will live on through their children and their children's children, for generations to come. Bobby leaves to mourn his passing, one son: Tony (Valerie) Claypool of Sharonville, OH; two daughters: Dreama Kaye Claypool of Florence, KY, Gayla Joyce (Debbie Rider) Claypool of Florence, KY; three half-brothers: Jimmy Thornsbury of Augusta, KY, Mike Claypool of Lawrenceburg, IN, Greg Claypool of Price Hill, OH and one step-brother: Ronnie Poe of Lawrenceville, IN. Six grandchildren also survive: Justin Yelton, Chelsea Yelton, Kristopher Claypool, Abigail Claypool, Jonathan Burkhart and Tyann Rider, along with 5 great-grandchildren. Special recognition is given to his little dog, "Lucky", who will miss him so much. He was preceded in death by a 3 year old son: Robert Keith Claypool and a half-brother: Alan Claypool.

Visitation will begin Oct. 25 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Violet Ridge Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Dave Shanklin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bracken County; graveside services will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's memory to Violet Ridge Church of Christ or the . Published in Grant County News on Oct. 24, 2019

