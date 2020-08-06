1/
Bobby Dean Robbins
Bobby Dean Robbins, Sr., 63, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Williamstown. 
He was the son of the late Donald Gilbert and Lydia "Buddy" Holder Robbins.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, Sandra Marie Shannon, he is survived by three sons; Bobby Dean Robbins, Jr. of Glencoe, Donald Andrew Robbins of Williamstown and Chris Robbins of Williamstown, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.

