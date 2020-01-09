Bobby Lee O'Neill, 79, of Verona, formerly of Williamstown, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Lee and Wilma Day O'Neill. In addition to his wife Linda, also surviving is a son, Patrick Bryant O'Neill of Crittenden; two daughters, Jennifer Mercer of Williamstown and Patti O'Neill of Verona; two brothers, Marvin O'Neill of Union and Larry O'Neill of Dry Ridge; a sister, Patsy Stith of Dry Ridge and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Jan. 2 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 9, 2020