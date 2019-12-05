Bobby Ray Beach, 80, of Dry Ridge, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Elsmere.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 28 years, Teresa Curtis Beach of Dry Ridge; a son, Mark Beach of Independence; six daughters, Cheryl Lynn Beach of Crittenden, Susie Fields of Warsaw, Connie Derosier of Florida, Teresa Bell of Dry Ridge, Amy Humphrey of Hawaii and Angela Mann of Dry Ridge and several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He dearly loved his family.
Bobby was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Rayburn Beach and Michael Beach; a brother, Ronald L. Beach and a sister, Bonnie McCubbin.
Bobby was a retired truck driver for Belleview Coal and Oil and previously drove for Harper Distributing, a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War and attended the Violet Ridge Church of Christ.
Funeral services were held Dec. 3 at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona. Burial was in the New Bethel Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Dec. 5, 2019