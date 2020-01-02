Bonnie Kay Oliver, 79, of Crittenden, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Born on Oct. 17, 1940 in Covington, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Sarah Setters. Bonnie was a dedicated homemaker and a longtime member of Elsmere Baptist Church where she worked as the Church Secretary. She enjoyed reading and doing crafts.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Oliver and son, Mark Oliver. Bonnie is survived by her sons, Tim Oliver and Chris (Erin) Oliver and grandchildren Benjamin Oliver and Elizabeth Oliver. Services were held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested, in Bonnie's name, to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 2, 2020