Brenda Mulberry Fields, 66, of Williamstown, died Monday, June 24, 2019 in Fort Thomas.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur James and Christine Dixon Mulberry.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Mulberry of Williamstown and Allen Fitzpatrick of Dry Ridge; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ricky Mulberry, Dennis Mulberry and Oscar Dixon, all of Williamstown and two sisters, Glenna Webster of Florida and Lois Ann Owen of Williamstown.
Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. with funeral services being held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 28 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
