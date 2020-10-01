Briana Marie Martin Case, 39, of Demossville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Chulavista, CA on Oct. 29, 1980. She is the daughter of Noble and Mary Nalley Martin.
In addition to her parents, Briana is survived by a son, Keagan Alton and a sister, Loran Williams.
Briana was a waitress at Edwardo's Pizza and a member of Grassy Creek Christian Church.
Funeral services were held Sept. 30 at Grassy Creek Christian Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Briana Case Memorial Fund to be used for her son Keagan Alton. It can be located at any 5/3 Bank.
