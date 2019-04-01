"Bud" Larry W. Clark, 53, of Corinth, died March 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Larry Wayne, Sr. and Leona Miller Clark Acosta.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Johnson Clark; a daughter, Britney Nicole Clark of Williamstown; a stepson, Derek Anthony Holt of Rome, Georgia; a stepdaughter, Lisa Marie Howard of Canton, Georgia; two sisters, Melissa Clark of Lexington and Evelyn Sue Clark of Warsaw and eight grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Published in Grant County News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019