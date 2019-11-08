Carl Wayne Bickers, Jr., 61, of Crittenden, died Sept. 14 at his residence.
Born May 26, 1958 in Covington, he was the son of the late Carl Wayne and Mary Napier Miller Bickers, Sr.
In addition to his wife, Teresa, survivors include a son, Gary Wayne Kearns; two daughters, Carrie (Ben) Webster and Kimberly Mercer, all of Crittenden and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Bickers; a sister, Valerie Hearn and a granddaughter, Adaija Cheyene.
Funeral services were held Sept. 21 at Stanley Funeral Homes in Williamstown with Rev. Howard Chipman officiating. Burial was in New Bethel Cemetery in Verona.
Published in Grant County News on Sept. 26, 2019