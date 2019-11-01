Jean Carol Cash Yelton born Oct. 22, 1938 in Grant County, KY returned home to her Heavenly Father Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother Julia Lawson Cash, father Noel Cash, her daughters Penny Sue Yelton and Jean Francis Terry and her grandson Jeffrey Jackson. She is survived by her sisters Brenda Sue Webster and Darlene Gilreath, her daughters Vickie Lee Griffin, Peggy Kay Yelton, her son Eddie Yelton along with 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and in her great-grandchildren¹s school.
She loves the Lord and has returned home to his loving embrace.
For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God. Ephesians 2:8.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 31, 2019