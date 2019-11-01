Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean Yelton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Carol Cash Yelton born Oct. 22, 1938 in Grant County, KY returned home to her Heavenly Father Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother Julia Lawson Cash, father Noel Cash, her daughters Penny Sue Yelton and Jean Francis Terry and her grandson Jeffrey Jackson. She is survived by her sisters Brenda Sue Webster and Darlene Gilreath, her daughters Vickie Lee Griffin, Peggy Kay Yelton, her son Eddie Yelton along with 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and in her great-grandchildren¹s school.

She loves the Lord and has returned home to his loving embrace.

For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God. Ephesians 2:8. Jean Carol Cash Yelton born Oct. 22, 1938 in Grant County, KY returned home to her Heavenly Father Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 after a long illness.She was preceded in death by her mother Julia Lawson Cash, father Noel Cash, her daughters Penny Sue Yelton and Jean Francis Terry and her grandson Jeffrey Jackson. She is survived by her sisters Brenda Sue Webster and Darlene Gilreath, her daughters Vickie Lee Griffin, Peggy Kay Yelton, her son Eddie Yelton along with 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and in her great-grandchildren¹s school.She loves the Lord and has returned home to his loving embrace.For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God. Ephesians 2:8. Published in Grant County News on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close