Carol Ann Williams, 63, of Crittenden, died Friday, June 14, 2019 in Edgewood.
She was the daughter of the late James and Viola Marie Ridgeway Cain.
Survivors include her husband Darryl Williams of Crittenden, a son, Derrick Williams of Crittenden; a daughter, Nicole Fultz of Crittenden; two grandchildren; a brother, James Cain of Covington and a sister, Diana Earhart of Verona.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral services being held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Crittenden.
Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from June 20 to July 1, 2019