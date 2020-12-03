1/
Catherine Stephenson
1920 - 2020
Catherine Stephenson, age 100, died November 28, 2020 at Lexington Country Place.
Catherine was born July 30, 1920 in Dry Ridge, KY to R.H. Stephenson and Mary Eliza Conrad Stephenson.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky, she taught school in Ludlow and Covington in Kentucky and Bridgetown in Ohio until retirement in 1975. She was a realtor in Ohio and Kentucky from 1975 until 1985. Catherine was an active member and Elder of the Dry Ridge Presbyterian Church where she attended regularly all her life.
Catherine was predeceased by a brother, Conrad Stephenson, and is survived by a nephew, Richard C. Stephenson (Teresa); great nephew, Richard L. Stephenson; great niece, Lisa A. Kessinger (Chad); great great nephews, Adam Kessinger and Colin Kessinger; and great great niece, Caroline Stephenson.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will at this time, only be a graveside service at Conrad Cemetery in Dry Ridge, attended by the immediate family only.
A memorial service, at the Dry Ridge Presbyterian Church, is planned for the future. If desired, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Dry Ridge Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 401, Dry Ridge, KY 41035.
Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.

Published in Grant County News from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
