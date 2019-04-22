Charles Anthony Flachs, Jr., 53, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Williamstown.
He was the son of Joan Marie Flachs of Corinth and the late Charles Anthony Flachs, Sr.
Survivors include his three daughters, Amber Flachs of Covington, Morgan Flachs and Molly Flachs, both of Dry Ridge; a stepson, Adam Prince of Grant County and a sister, Kim Newman of Corinth
He was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Flachs in 2013.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Apr. 25 to May 6, 2019