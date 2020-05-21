Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Kenneth Allphin Jr. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Kenneth Allphin, Jr., 34, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Cincinnati.

He is the son of Charles Kenneth "Kenny" and Sandra Faye "Sandy" Perry Allphin of Dry Ridge.

Junior was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed rebuilding small engines and his favorite hobby was collecting pennies.

In addition to his parents, Junior is survived by three sons; Cameron Allphin and Ollie Allphin, both of Pekin, IN and Clayton Allphin of Covington; three brothers, Brandon Allphin (Kristin) of Williamstown and Cody Allphin and Logan Allphin, both of Dry Ridge; a sister, Amber Buckler (Derek) of Crittenden; maternal grandparents, Charles and Faye Perry of Burlington; paternal grandfather, Ronald Allphin of Corinth; three nieces; Lauryn, Jaelynn and Brooklyn; three nephews, Aidyn, Bryson and Wyatt and his best friend whom he loved like a brother, John Greenlee of Erlanger.

He was proceeded in death by his pateral grandmother Judy Allphin and a nephew, Jordyn Bedford.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 20, at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with burial following in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge. Charles Kenneth Allphin, Jr., 34, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Cincinnati.He is the son of Charles Kenneth "Kenny" and Sandra Faye "Sandy" Perry Allphin of Dry Ridge.Junior was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed rebuilding small engines and his favorite hobby was collecting pennies.In addition to his parents, Junior is survived by three sons; Cameron Allphin and Ollie Allphin, both of Pekin, IN and Clayton Allphin of Covington; three brothers, Brandon Allphin (Kristin) of Williamstown and Cody Allphin and Logan Allphin, both of Dry Ridge; a sister, Amber Buckler (Derek) of Crittenden; maternal grandparents, Charles and Faye Perry of Burlington; paternal grandfather, Ronald Allphin of Corinth; three nieces; Lauryn, Jaelynn and Brooklyn; three nephews, Aidyn, Bryson and Wyatt and his best friend whom he loved like a brother, John Greenlee of Erlanger.He was proceeded in death by his pateral grandmother Judy Allphin and a nephew, Jordyn Bedford.Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 20, at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with burial following in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge. Published in Grant County News on May 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close