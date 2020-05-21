Charles Kenneth Allphin, Jr., 34, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Cincinnati.
He is the son of Charles Kenneth "Kenny" and Sandra Faye "Sandy" Perry Allphin of Dry Ridge.
Junior was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed rebuilding small engines and his favorite hobby was collecting pennies.
In addition to his parents, Junior is survived by three sons; Cameron Allphin and Ollie Allphin, both of Pekin, IN and Clayton Allphin of Covington; three brothers, Brandon Allphin (Kristin) of Williamstown and Cody Allphin and Logan Allphin, both of Dry Ridge; a sister, Amber Buckler (Derek) of Crittenden; maternal grandparents, Charles and Faye Perry of Burlington; paternal grandfather, Ronald Allphin of Corinth; three nieces; Lauryn, Jaelynn and Brooklyn; three nephews, Aidyn, Bryson and Wyatt and his best friend whom he loved like a brother, John Greenlee of Erlanger.
He was proceeded in death by his pateral grandmother Judy Allphin and a nephew, Jordyn Bedford.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 20, at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with burial following in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.
Published in Grant County News on May 21, 2020