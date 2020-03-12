Charles "Charlie" Wesley Griffin, 69, formerly of Williamstown, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Eastpoint, FL.
He was the son of the late Earl Wesley and Sylvia May Anderson Griffin.
He is survived by a sister, Barbara Griffin Ballenger.
Visitation will be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Williamstown Baptist Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Williamstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in his memory to the Grant County Animal Shelter or Gideon's International.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 12, 2020