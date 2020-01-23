Charles William Brown, 78, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.
He was the husband of Rita Tenhundfeld Brown. In addition to his wife Rita, he is survived by two daughters, Teresa M. Stine of Mainville, OH and Patricia L. Baldridge of Loveland, OH; a son, Stephen W. Brown of Cincinnati, OH; a sister, Nancy Hess of Cincinnati, OH; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Brown is preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Delbert Brown.
Funeral services were held Jan. 18 at the McDaniel Funeral Home in Corinth. Burial followed at the Corinth Cemetery in Corinth.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 23, 2020