Christine Link, 70, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Edgewood, Kentucky.
Link was born March 27, 1949 in Ghent, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur Hancock and Betty Julick Lilly.
She is survived by her son, Greg Link of Dry Ridge and two sisters, Jenny Northcutt of Crittenden and Linda Claypool of Crittenden, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Jan. 8 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 9, 2020