Clara Marksberry Ackman, 84, of Williamstown, died Monday, Oct. 14 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood.
She is survived by a son: Donald Ackman, Jr. of Williamstown, a daughter: Marcella Brown of Williamstown, brothers: Bobby Marksberry, and Rev. Paul Marksberry both of Williamstown, sisters: Catherine Mullins of Williamstown and Lola Horn of Lexington and 1 grandson.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 17, 2019