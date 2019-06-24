Clay Davis Crupper, 83, of Dry Ridge, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late A.C. and Lucille (Davis) Crupper.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Stewart Crupper of Dry Ridge; a son, Calvin Crupper of Crittenden; daughters, Diana Morgan and Wanda Hammons, both of Dry Ridge; a brother, Don Crupper of Williamstown and a sister, Joyce Clifford of Cynthiana; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held June 23 at Dry Ridge Baptist Church.
Burial was in the Hill Crest Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from June 27 to July 1, 2019