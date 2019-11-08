Cleavland Ray Carson

Service Information
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY
40050
(502)-845-2917
Obituary
Cleavland Ray Carson, 72, of Williamstown, Ky., died on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Funeral services were held Sept. 4 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Carl Alvin Rogers.
Burial was at New Castle cemetery.
He was a retired supervisor of the Kentucky One Stop Center.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Jane (Carson) Frazier and a brother, Terry Edward Carson Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana Lynn (Suttle) Carson, Williamstown; his daughter, Rachel Renee (Carson) Watkins,
Falmouth, Ky.; his sons, Adam Wade Carson, Falmouth, and Mark Edward Carson,
Williamstown; his sister, Rebecca Sacra (Gerry), of Eminence, Ky.; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Pallbearers included Adam Carson, Dylan Watkins, Bobby Ray Crouch, Terry Edward Carson Jr., Shane Ray Sacra and Gerry Ray Sacra.
Published in Grant County News on Sept. 26, 2019
