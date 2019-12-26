Clyde Edison Oliver, 73, of Verona, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Verona.
He was the son of the late Judge Russell and Lula Esther Oliver. In addition to his parents, Clyde was also preceded in death by one brother, David Oliver; and a sister, Violet Casey.
Surviving is his wife, Ruth of Verona; daughters, Tracy June Oliver of Verona and Patricia Lynn Jump of Dry Ridge; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Lillian McCord of Verona.
Graveside services were held Dec. 20 at the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona.
Published in Grant County News on Dec. 26, 2019