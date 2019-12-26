Clyde Edison Oliver

Service Information
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY
41097
(859)-824-3374
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clyde Edison Oliver, 73, of Verona, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Verona.
He was the son of the late Judge Russell and Lula Esther Oliver. In addition to his parents, Clyde was also preceded in death by one brother, David Oliver; and a sister, Violet Casey.
Surviving is his wife, Ruth of Verona; daughters, Tracy June Oliver of Verona and Patricia Lynn Jump of Dry Ridge; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister, Lillian McCord of Verona.
Graveside services were held Dec. 20 at the New Bethel Cemetery, Verona.
Published in Grant County News on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.