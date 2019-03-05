Connie Dianna Ingram, 77, of Dry Ridge, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Eliza-beth Medical Center in Edgewood.
She was the daughter of the late James Jefferson and Margaret Huffman Stone.
Survivors include her husband, Willard "Wig" Ingram of Dry Ridge, a son, Buddy Ingram of Dry Ridge; three daughters, Kelly Kinster of Sandy Hook, Katrina Pra-ther and Kim Huesman, both of Dry Ridge; two sisters, Johnetta Alexander of Dry Ridge and Gail Brown of Wyndham, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; two step grandchil-dren; nine great grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held March 6 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge.
Burial was in the Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery – North in Williamstown.
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
859-823-5641
Published in Grant County News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019