Daisy (nee Gray) Herzog, 80, a resident of Independence, KY, died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY.
She was the daughter of the late Owens and Maudie Gray of Dry Ridge, KY.
Daisy is survived by her son, Brian Edward Herzog of Independence, KY; her daughter, Tina Helmer of Crittenden, KY; sisters, Alma Mason of Dry Ridge, KY, Audrey Murphy of Morning View, KY, and Terreca Workman of Sparta, KY; brothers, Donnie Gray and Roy Gray both of Dry Ridge, KY, Carl Gray and Elmer Clinton Gray both of Williamstown, KY; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sept. 27 at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial was in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 3, 2019