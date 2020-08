Or Copy this URL to Share

Daisy Katherine Mulberry, 93, of Corinth, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

She is survived by a son, Greg C. Mulberry of Corinth; a daughter, Mona Mulberry Husband of Ft. Lauderdale; a brother, Richard Beckham of Corinth; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at the Corinth Cemetery.

