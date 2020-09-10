Mr. David Allen Sebree, 77, of Madison, IN, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 10:58 p.m., at Emergency Room of the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
David entered this life on Sep. 26, 1942, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. The only child of Arthur B. and Elsia "Elsie" Mae Martin Sebree of Williamstown, David was raised in Grant County and graduated from Grant County High School in 1960.
Always committed to advancing his education and bettering the lives of others, he attended Georgetown College where he attained his Bachelors in Education in 1964 with a major in Biology and a minor in French. Over the next 25 years, David added two more degrees with a Master of Arts in Education in 1970 from Georgetown College and a Master in Education in Guidance in 1979 from Indiana University.
His first teaching assignment took him to Edinburgh, Indiana where he taught fifth grade at Mt. Auburn Elementary for one year. From there, his career took him a few miles away to Shelbyville, IN, to teach high school biology. The third move, and most influential tenure personally, came in 1966 when he accepted a biology teaching contract back at his alma mater in Grant County.
There, David fell in love with another young instructor Betty Louise Mitts, who shared the same enthusiasm for the education profession. The two were united in marriage on July 1, 1967 at the Lawrenceville Baptist Church. Throughout the years, David and Betty often recalled with laughter the soaring temperature of their wedding day, which might have set a record in Lawrenceville that year. This happy union of 53 years was blessed with sons Jon Davidson, Todd Arthur, Chad Alan and daughter Erin Elizabeth.
Over the next several years, several area school systems benefited from David's teaching and counseling skills, along with his extraordinary ability to connect with young people. From 1971-1974, David served as a counselor at Carroll County (KY) High School. From 1974-1976, he worked as a guidance counselor at Oldham County (KY) High School. From 1976-1981, he continued his guidance career at Switzerland County Schools in Vevay, Indiana, where he served both the junior and senior high schools.
In 1982, David moved to Austin (IN) High School, as counselor where he retired twice, in 2001 and then again in 2002 after a short comeback. Always focused on the needs, mental health and career direction of young people, the retiree could not decline the school's request to return to his old job and help once again. He and Betty loved to travel, both inside and outside the United States with a great affinity for beaches and mountains.
In addition to school and travel, David also had a great compassion for Sheltie dogs. He rescued many and loved their companionship. This life-long educator so enjoyed the outdoors, particularly spring when nature paints a new palette of greens, yellows and reds under beautiful blue skies. But his greatest pleasures in life were his beloved wife Betty, four children and five grandchildren. David was a faithful member of the North Madison Christian Church, served earlier years in the choir at North Madison Baptist Church, where Betty was church pianist, and served several years as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church.
He was an advisor to the National Honor Society, fulfilled the role of treasurer for Jefferson County Retired Teachers and held membership in the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. He enjoyed working with his son Todd's Webelo scouting group. Music, genealogy, family history, gardening and dancing also delighted David. He truly cherished the life-long, professional relationships he had with many, many former students resulting from his long career in education.
Their hellos, fond memories of days gone by and personal updates always warmed his heart and prompted a big smile. A very forgiving man who never met a stranger, he welcomed trying out new things and telling happy stories.
David will be missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Louise Mitts Sebree of Madison; his loving sons, Jon Davidson Sebree and his wife, Cirith of Vancouver, WA, Todd Arthur Sebree and his wife, Bethany of Montague, MI, Chad Alan Sebree and his wife, Joanna of Lexington, SC; his loving daughter, Erin Elizabeth Sebree of Madison; his adoring grandchildren, Mira Christine Sebree, Dalin Joy Sebree, Julia Kay Sebree, Forrest Sebree Deutscher and Arlo Thomas Sebree; his sisters-in-law, Charlotte Delaney and her husband, Randy of Williamstown and Rita Hisel of Dry Ridge and several other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur B. Sebree, died March 7, 1993; his mother, Elsia "Elsie" Mae Martin Sebree, died Dec. 23, 1990; his father-in-law, John Samuel Mitts, died June 6, 1960; his mother-in-law, Myrtle Christine Wills Mitts, died April 12, 2006 and his son, Marc Sebree, died Feb. 4, 1978.
Due to the pandemic and with spring-time being David's favorite time of the year, the family will host a time of remembrance and celebration of David's life at a later date. Interment will be in the Williamstown Cemetery in Williamstown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Jefferson County Community Foundation in honor of David Sebree or the Heartland Sheltie Rescue or the North Madison Christian Church. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com