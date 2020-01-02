David Gayle Morrison, 67, of Corinth, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Oct. 9, 1952 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Clarence and Jean Morrison. David loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and muscle cars. He enjoyed working on cars in his free time.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Kathy Morrison; a son, Ritchie (Lori) Deitz; five daughters, Cassandra (Nicholas) Holt, Davina Morrison, Davona Morrison, Katie Morrison and Amanda Morrison; two brothers, Barry Morrison and Lloyd (Melanie) Morrison; a sister, Carolyn Heine and seven grandchildren.
Per David's wishes, services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 2, 2020