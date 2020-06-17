David L. Lawrence
1941 - 2020
David L. Lawrence, 78, of North Bend, OH, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Lawrence was born December 17, 1941, in Cincinnati.
He was the son of the late Jesse Thomas and Dorothy Mae Howard Lawrence, a veteran of the US Army, and a retired chemist with Proctor and Gamble, Cincinnati.
Surviving are three sons, David L. (Wendy) Lawrence, Jr., of Connecticut, Jason T. (Nicole) Lawrence of Cincinnati, Brian W. (Kristin) Lawrence of Cincinnati and seven grandchildren, Dorothy, Vivian, Brady, Liam, Nathan, Aiden and Samantha Lawrence.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown, with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial to follow in the Corinth IOOF Cemetery.

Published in Grant County News from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
