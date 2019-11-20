David W. Burgess

Obituary
David W. Burgess, 50, co-owner of Burgess Tires, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Born in Bridgeton, N.J., he was the son of Buck Burgess, Sadieville and the late Dianne S. Burgess.
At a younger age, David raced dirt bikes throughout central Kentucky. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing guitar and listening to music. He was most devoted to his family.
In addition to his father, Buck Burgess, owner of Burgess Tire, he is survived by his children, Ashley (Tim Brown) Burgess, Dayton, Ohio, Isabella Burgess, Cynthiana and Jacob (Cate) Burgess, Cynthiana; loving brother, Brian (Janie) Burgess, Georgetown; and grandchildren, Ezra and Lakeliegh Fogle, Xyilah and Ophelia Brown.
Funeral services were held Monday, Nov. 18 at Johnson's Funeral Home.
Burial was at the Porter Cemetery. Casket bearers were Brian Burgess, Tim Brown, Richard Wiglesworth, B.W. Northcutt, Jeff Bruner, Robby Howard and Rodney Milner.
Published in Grant County News on Nov. 21, 2019
