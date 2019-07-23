David M. Williams, 62, of Walton, formerly of Crittenden, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Ann Williams of Walton; sons, Larry Peters, II and Nathan Peters both of Cincinnati, Ohio and Joshua Peters of Dry Ridge; brothers, Robert Williams, Walton Fields and Kenton Fields; sisters, Carol Barnett, Geraldine White, Joyce Griffin, Shirley Cooper and Mary Lou Lily, 19 grandchildren and two great grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with funeral services being held at 10:30 a.m. Friday July 26 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown.
Published in Grant County News from July 25 to July 29, 2019