Dawn Tuggle, 58, of Sparta, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab Center following a long battle with a brain tumor.
She was the daughter of Richard Earl Morehead and the late Isabel Jane Stahl Morehead.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Tuggle of Sparta; her father, Richard Morehead of Piner; a stepson, Kevin Tuggle of Jonesville; two brothers, Jeffrey Morehead of South Carolina, Greg Morehead of Piner and a sister, Diana Sissel of Piner and three grandchildren.
Visitation was Wednesday April 3 with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona.
Burial will be in Owenton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019