Delbert Wayne Lusby, 87, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Marshall's Personal Care Home in Williamstown. Born in the Keefer Community of Grant County on May 22, 1932; he was the son of the late June Gayle and Ethel Osborne Lusby. On Oct. 24, 1952, Delbert was united in marriage to the former Marion Grace Margaret Sleeth; she preceded him in death on April 15, 2014.
Delbert, along with his late brother, Hubert, and father, June, owned and operated Triple L TV Company in Williamstown for 41 years. On Jan. 13, 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country. He received his military training at Keesler AFB, Mississippi from April to Nov. 1951; he furthered his training at Scott AFB, Illinois in Nov. 1953. His most significant service was at Selfridge AFB, Michigan where he served on the 56th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. His discharge came on Jan. 12, 1955 as a Staff Sergeant.
He made many contributions to his community by serving on the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, a City Council member for many years, Deputy Coroner for Grant County, member of Kiwanis and WISE Organization. As a pastime, he loved woodworking and making various crafts. He was a longtime member of Williamstown Christian Church.
Survivors include a son, Barry Lusby of Annapolis, MD; two grandsons, Brian Lusby of Seabrook, TX and Justin Lusby of Edgewood, NM; three great-grandchildren, Drew Lusby, Landon Lusby and Morgan Lusby of Seabrook, TX.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Allen Lusby; a daughter, Paula Rae Lusby; a brother, Hubert Lusby and two sisters, Norma Lusby and Eileen Sweeny.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Homes – Williamstown with funeral services following at 1 p.m. with Bro. Adam Bowman officiating. Internment will follow in Williamstown Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in Delbert's memory to the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department or , in care of Stanley Funeral Homes.
Published in Grant County News on Nov. 21, 2019