Della Lorraine Lawn
1994 - 2020
Della Lorraine Lawn, 26, of Grant County, died peacefully at 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2020, after a valiant fight following an unexplained illness.
Della was born March 23, 1994 in San Bernardino County, California.
She is survived by a brother, Mark Lawn, Jr., of Cortland, OH, Step-Mother, Sue Lawn of Cortland, OH, Paternal Grandmother, Lorraine Lawn of Boston, MA, Step-Brother Chris (Kimberly) Johnson of Jacksonville, NC; Step-Sisters, Dawn (Greg) Bowser of Dry Ridge and Rebecca (Christopher) Trent of Cortland, OH along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family that are left to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Scarlett Leeann; her Father, Mark 
Lawn, Sr. and her Mother, Carla (Sanchez) Lawn.
Cremation is taking place and further arrangements will be postponed until after the pandemic.

Published in Grant County News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2020.
