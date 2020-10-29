Della Lorraine Lawn, 26, of Grant County, died peacefully at 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2020, after a valiant fight following an unexplained illness.

Della was born March 23, 1994 in San Bernardino County, California.

She is survived by a brother, Mark Lawn, Jr., of Cortland, OH, Step-Mother, Sue Lawn of Cortland, OH, Paternal Grandmother, Lorraine Lawn of Boston, MA, Step-Brother Chris (Kimberly) Johnson of Jacksonville, NC; Step-Sisters, Dawn (Greg) Bowser of Dry Ridge and Rebecca (Christopher) Trent of Cortland, OH along with a host of nieces, nephews and extended family that are left to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Scarlett Leeann; her Father, Mark

Lawn, Sr. and her Mother, Carla (Sanchez) Lawn.

Cremation is taking place and further arrangements will be postponed until after the pandemic.

