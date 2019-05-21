Diann Kathy Kelly, 74, of Crittenden, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Dave W. and Ella Mae Hall Wright.

Survivors include her son, Steven Kelly of Dry Ridge; her daughter, Trina Kelley Clayton of Crittenden; two brothers, Kline Wright of Dry Ridge and A. Wayne Wright of Walton; two sisters, Carol Sponcil of Dry Ridge and Mickie Jones of Williamstown; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Burial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.

