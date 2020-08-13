1/1
Donna (Jones) Peoples
1954 - 2020
Donna Jones Peoples, 66, of Cold Spring, formerly of Falmouth, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth, Ft. Thomas, surrounded by family.
She was born in Cynthiana on July 25, 1954, daughter of the late Robert and Betty Shadd Jones.
 Donna was a member of Falmouth Christian Church and a member of Eta Pi Kappa-NU Chapter. She was the Executive Administrative Assistant at St. Luke Hospital and a Licensed Funeral Director for many years. Donna loved her family, crafting and being Nonna to her grandchildren.
 Survivors include sons, Jonathon (Casey) Peoples and Chris (Greta Godbey) Peoples; a brother, Larry (Jo Ann) Jones; a niece, Loren (Randy) Reynolds; a nephew Clay (Lahni) Jones and grandchildren Blayne, Hayden, Ryann, Kinsley, Keegan, Aniya, Aliyah, Ariyana and Axtyn.
 Private family graveside services were held Aug. 11. Donna's final resting place is at the Butler Cemetery in Butler.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Autism Speaks East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com

Published in Grant County News from Aug. 13 to Sep. 12, 2020.
