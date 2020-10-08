Doris Jean Cooper Brown, 86, a Warsaw resident and formerly of Crittenden, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Gallatin Co. Nursing Home in Warsaw.

She was the widow of Charles N. Brown.

Doris was born in Morgan, KY on Feb. 3, 1934 to the late Elva Cooper and Edith Arnold Cooper.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Donna Wallace of Independence and Kimberly D. Brown of Cynthiana and a son, Charles D. Brown of Shelbyville.

Graveside services were Oct. 7 at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge. McDaniel Funeral Home of Dry Ridge handled arrangements.



