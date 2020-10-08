1/
Doris Jean Cooper Brown
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Cooper Brown, 86, a Warsaw resident and formerly of Crittenden, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Gallatin Co. Nursing Home in Warsaw.
She was the widow of Charles N. Brown.
Doris was born in Morgan, KY on Feb. 3, 1934 to the late Elva Cooper and Edith Arnold Cooper. 
Doris is survived by two daughters, Donna Wallace of Independence and Kimberly D. Brown of Cynthiana and a son, Charles D. Brown of Shelbyville.
Graveside services were Oct. 7 at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge. McDaniel Funeral Home of Dry Ridge handled arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Oct. 8 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
859-823-5641
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved