1/1
Dorothy Mae Marksberry
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Marksberry, 79, of Williamstown, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Carl Augustus and Goldie Blair Kidwell Billiter. She was a retired purchasing clerk for Levi in Hebron, a homemaker and a member of the Mason Baptist Church.
On Sept. 23,1961, she was united in marriage to her husband, Robert "Bobby" Marksberry.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Spalding.
Surviving is her husband, Bobby Marksberry of Williamstown; a son, Mike (Rhonda) Marksberry of Jonesville; daughters, Debbie (Sean Poteet) Marksberry and Pat (Mikie) Conrad, both of Williamstown; a brother, Norman (Lucille) Billiter of Corinth; sisters, Helen Whitaker of Berry and Judy Harper of Williamstown and life long friends, Barbara and Lester Edwards.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home, followed by burial in the Williamstown Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved