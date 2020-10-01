Dorothy Mae Marksberry, 79, of Williamstown, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Carl Augustus and Goldie Blair Kidwell Billiter. She was a retired purchasing clerk for Levi in Hebron, a homemaker and a member of the Mason Baptist Church.

On Sept. 23,1961, she was united in marriage to her husband, Robert "Bobby" Marksberry.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Spalding.

Surviving is her husband, Bobby Marksberry of Williamstown; a son, Mike (Rhonda) Marksberry of Jonesville; daughters, Debbie (Sean Poteet) Marksberry and Pat (Mikie) Conrad, both of Williamstown; a brother, Norman (Lucille) Billiter of Corinth; sisters, Helen Whitaker of Berry and Judy Harper of Williamstown and life long friends, Barbara and Lester Edwards.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home, followed by burial in the Williamstown Cemetery.

