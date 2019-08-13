Eddie "Peck" Chipman

Service Information
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY
41097
(859)-824-3374
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Eddie "Peck" Chipman ,84, of Williamstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Tilden and Rosella Washum Chipman.
Survivors include his daughters, Tracy Paulley of Lexington and Susie Dezarn of Williamstown; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Chipman of Munks Corner, South Carolina and Rev. Howard Chipman of Williamstown and a sister, Alma Elliott of Sanders.
Funeral services were held Aug. 13 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial was in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

Published in Grant County News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.