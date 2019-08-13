Eddie "Peck" Chipman ,84, of Williamstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Tilden and Rosella Washum Chipman.
Survivors include his daughters, Tracy Paulley of Lexington and Susie Dezarn of Williamstown; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Chipman of Munks Corner, South Carolina and Rev. Howard Chipman of Williamstown and a sister, Alma Elliott of Sanders.
Funeral services were held Aug. 13 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial was in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26, 2019