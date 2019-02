Obituary



Eddie Lee Neeley, 75, of Corinth, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis J. Byrd Neeley of Corinth; two sons, Greg Neeley of Williamstown and Brandon Neeley of Dry Ridge and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. at the Corinth Baptist Church.

Burial will be in the Becknell Cemetery in Booneville.



Published in Grant County News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 11, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Grant County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close