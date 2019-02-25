Eddie Lee Neeley, 75, of Corinth, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis J. Byrd Neeley of Corinth; two sons, Greg Neeley of Williamstown and Brandon Neeley of Dry Ridge and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. at the Corinth Baptist Church.
Burial will be in the Becknell Cemetery in Booneville.
MCDANIEL FUNERAL HOME - CORINTH
440 Old Corinth-Owenton Road
Corinth, KY 41030
859-824-4417
Published in Grant County News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 11, 2019