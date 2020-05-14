Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgal "Ed" Bradley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edgal "Ed" Bradley, 80, of Williamstown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Dec. 27, 1939 in Floyd Co., he was the son of the late Taylor and Dora Bradley.

On Feb. 20, 1965 , Ed was united in marriage to the former Charlene Sibert; she survives. He was a retired school teacher, teaching most of his career at Lloyd High School in Erlanger; his subject of specialty was mathematics.

Fishing, reading and riding his 3-wheelers were among his hobbies, particularly, after retirement. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Morehead State University. He was a member of the Kenton Co. Retired Teachers Association and Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Grant County.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Charlene Bradley; a daughter, Melinda (Doug) Brinker of Dry Ridge; a brother, Tom Bradley of Idaho; two sisters, Ethel Sloan and Carolyn McDaniel, both of Columbus. Three grandchildren also survive, Jennifer Lancaster, Stephanie Lee and Joshua (Ashley) Brinker, along with six great-grandchildren, Haylee (Devin) Ruddle, Cayman Lancaster, Sadie Lee, Evie Lee, Matilyn Brinker, Caleb (Justin) Gould and six great-great-grandchildren surviving, Bryxton Gould, Kaleb Gould, Jack Gould, Maliaha Gould, Asher Gould and Shiloh Ruddle. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alton Bradley and Raybon Bradley and two sisters, Charlene Moore and Noma Jean Warren.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Edgal "Ed" Bradley, 80, of Williamstown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Born on Dec. 27, 1939 in Floyd Co., he was the son of the late Taylor and Dora Bradley.On Feb. 20, 1965 , Ed was united in marriage to the former Charlene Sibert; she survives. He was a retired school teacher, teaching most of his career at Lloyd High School in Erlanger; his subject of specialty was mathematics.Fishing, reading and riding his 3-wheelers were among his hobbies, particularly, after retirement. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Morehead State University. He was a member of the Kenton Co. Retired Teachers Association and Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Grant County.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Charlene Bradley; a daughter, Melinda (Doug) Brinker of Dry Ridge; a brother, Tom Bradley of Idaho; two sisters, Ethel Sloan and Carolyn McDaniel, both of Columbus. Three grandchildren also survive, Jennifer Lancaster, Stephanie Lee and Joshua (Ashley) Brinker, along with six great-grandchildren, Haylee (Devin) Ruddle, Cayman Lancaster, Sadie Lee, Evie Lee, Matilyn Brinker, Caleb (Justin) Gould and six great-great-grandchildren surviving, Bryxton Gould, Kaleb Gould, Jack Gould, Maliaha Gould, Asher Gould and Shiloh Ruddle. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alton Bradley and Raybon Bradley and two sisters, Charlene Moore and Noma Jean Warren.A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Published in Grant County News on May 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close