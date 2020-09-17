Edith Nickell, 88, of Williamstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Edith was born in Lamont, Kentucky on Oct. 2, 1931, to McCager and Isabelle Campbell Napier.

Edith was united in marriage to Thomas K. Nickell on July 6, 1950, who preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 1990.

She is survived by children, Donna (Dennis) Stanley of Williamstown, Kathy (Ron) Hilderbrand of Hilton Head, SC, Dwayne (Linda) Nickell of Williamstown and Linda (Tim) Treichel of Williamstown; a brother, Lewis Napier of Lamont; a sister, Roberta Hicks of Hazard; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A devoted member of the Williamstown Baptist Church, Edith retired from Prestolite Corporation in 1997 where she was a Warehouse Specialist. She formerly worked at Mehl Manufacturing in Williamstown and was a cook at Noble's Truck Stop and Skyway Inn.

Although she worked much, she preferred taking care of her grandchildren and numerous children and adults in the community knew her as "Mamaw Edith".

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 12 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown, with burial following in the Williamstown Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Williamstown Baptist Church Building Fund, 214 N. Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store