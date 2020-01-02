Edward Lee Souder, "The Door Man", 89, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Benny and Dorothy Wilson Souder.
Edward was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Overhead Door and was owner/operator of Souder Door in Williamstown. He was a member of the Lawrenceville Baptist Church in Williamstown for over 55 years where he faithfully served as Deacon and a member of the Woodmen Lodge #611.
On Sep. 24, 1955, Edward was united in marriage to Mary Florence Hymer Souder. In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by two sons, David Lee Souder of Glendale, AZ and James Brian Souder (Sandra) of Novato, CA; two daughters, Pam Hutchinson of Dry Ridge and Michele Adkins (Tim) of Corinth; a brother, Elton Souder of Dry Ridge; two sisters, Myra Nicholson of Dry Ridge and Betty Jane Delaney of Florence; eight grandchildren, Krystal Borggren (Brad) of Big Spring, TX, Tiffany Palmieri (Josh) of Grand Rapids, MI, Josh Messer (Julie) of Corinth, Jessica Messer Smith (Rusty) of Corinth, Madeline Souder of Glendale, AZ, Andree Souder of Novato, CA, Matthew Souder of Glendale, AZ and Wesley Souder of Novato, CA and 10 great grandchildren. Ed was a devoted husband, father and Papa.
Edward was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Souder and two sisters, Edith Switzer Latimer and Margarette Colson.
Funeral services were held Dec. 27 at Lawrenceville Baptist Church in Williamstown. Burial with military honors was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lawrenceville Baptist Church or Gideons International.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 2, 2020