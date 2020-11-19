Ervin Plunkett of the Keefer-Lawrenceville Community of Corinth, KY was born April 27, 1942 and died at his residence Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 78.

He was the son of the late Elner Lewis and Minnie Fornash Plunkett.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Ricky Ervin Plunkett and a sister Christine (Lawson) Northcutt.

Surviving is his wife Ruth Plunkett; a daughter, Tamara Ann Sharp; a brother, David Lewis Plunkett; a sister, Alice Covey; three grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Funeral services were held Nov. 16, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown.

