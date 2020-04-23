Eva Yvonne McMahan, 58, of Crittenden, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.
She was the daughter of Jerry Clifton Waldroup and the late Kathaleen Viola Perry Waldroup.
In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Thomas Waldroup and sister, Karen Ann Faulkner.
Surviving is her husband, Walter McMahan of Crittenden; sons, John Clifton McMahan of Crittenden and Walter Daniel McMahan of Glencoe; daughters, Jerri Kathaleen Nehmens of Elsmere and Bethany Hope McMahan of Dry Ridge; her father, Jerry Clifton Waldroup of Smyrna, TN; a sister, Donna Elaine Nehmens-Lady of Smyrna, TN; 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Grant County News on Apr. 23, 2020