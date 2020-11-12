1/1
Everett Glenmore
Everett Glenmore, 83, of Grant County, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Edgewood.
Glenmore is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nelda Mae Workman; three sons, Marvin Webster (Sonya) of Falmouth, Michael Webster of Williamstown and Jeremy Webster (Wendy) of Falmouth; four daughters, Robin Webster of Dry Ridge, Teresa Draper (Doug) of Williamstown, Brenda Yachasz (Mark) of Bird in Hand, PA and Amy Sharp (Darryl) of Corinth; 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, John E. Webster; a granddaughter, Brittany Webster; three brothers, Petie Webster, Jesse Webster and Billy Darrell and two sisters, Barbara Webster and Teresa Webster.
He was retired as a machinist from Phillips Driscopipe in Williamstown after 34 years of service and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Mr. Glenmore enjoyed coon hunting and fishing for catfish in his spare time. One of his favorite pastimes was welding and scrapping of various old items.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial was in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Published in Grant County News from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11, 2020.
