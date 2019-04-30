Frank Merritt, 70, of Williamstown, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Moffitt Can-cer Center in Tampa, Florida.
He was the son of the late Neville Merritt and Eileen Naber and the stepson of the late Dr. John Naber.
Survivors include his wife, Trish Dungan Merritt of Williamstown; a son, F. Michael Merritt of Alexandria; a daughter, Kerry Merritt Rasp of Sanger, Texas; two grand-sons; a granddaughter; a brother, Johnny Naber and a sister, Laura Naber of Beau-fort, North Carolina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Saturday, May 18 at the St. William Catholic Church in Williamstown.
