Fred Lee Mulberry, 92, of Williamstown, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Mulberry was one of five children of the late Shelby Levi and Lillie Mae Jones Mulberry.

Surviving is is wife, Eva Eliene Watkins; a son, Garry Lee Mulberry of Williamstown and daughter, Rhonda Wright of Corinth; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rose Walker and his three brothers, Randall, Glenn and Paul Mulberry.

The funeral service was held June 23 at the Elliston–Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Burial followed at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown with full military honors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store