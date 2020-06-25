Fred Lee Mulberry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Lee Mulberry, 92, of Williamstown, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Mulberry was one of five children of the late Shelby Levi and Lillie Mae Jones Mulberry.
Surviving is is wife, Eva Eliene Watkins; a son, Garry Lee Mulberry of Williamstown and daughter, Rhonda Wright of Corinth; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rose Walker and his three brothers, Randall, Glenn and Paul Mulberry.
The funeral service was held June 23 at the Elliston–Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Burial followed at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown with full military honors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Jun. 25 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved