Freddie "Rusty" Draper, 72, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Fleming County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Emma (Powell) Draper; a son, Nathan Robert Draper and brothers, Melvin Draper and Ned Draper.
Draper is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia M. "Patty" (Vaughn) Shipman; five children, Brandy Draper of Hamersville, Ohio, Casey Frazier of Georgetown, Ohio, Tyler Draper of Georgetown, Ohio, Teresa Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio and David Shipman of Batavia, Ohio; a brother, Marvin Draper of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters, Betty Ferguson of Kentucky, Wanda Gross of Florida and Nancy Powell of Kentucky and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Oct. 24, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment was in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 9, 2020