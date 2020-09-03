Gary Franklin Turner, 74, of Dry Ridge, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edgewood.

Gary was born Sep. 2, 1945 in Demossville. He was the son of the late Forster Blaine and Lola Bell Glenn Turner.

On Feb. 11, 1966, Gary was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Ashcraft Turner.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two sons, Victor Z. Turner (Susan) of Dry Ridge and Stacy W. Turner (Charmaine) of Dayton, OH; a brother, Blaine Turner (Judy) of Crittenden; seven grandchildren, Katelyn Ashcraft, Victoria Turner, Shaela Turner, Levi Turner, Skyler Turner, Jakob Graff and Hannah Graff and two great-grandchildren, Jaxxon Turner and Beau Ashcraft.

Gary was a lifelong farmer who loved his work. He also delivered the Grant County News for over a decade. In his free time he enjoyed watching Nascar with his wife and working on his Model A car.

Graveside services were held Friday, Aug. 28 at Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge with burial following.



